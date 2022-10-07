Lindsay Lohan‘s last leading role in a movie was all the way back in 2013, with Paul Schrader’s messy The Canyons. But the Mean Girls and Freaky Friday star is coming back with a pair of Netflix movies, including the holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas where she falls off a cliff during a marriage proposal and can’t remember her name.

Hallmark really biffed it by not making this movie first.

The Falling for Christmas trailer has everything you want in a holiday rom-com: attractive people in sweaters, attractive people in flannel, and… that’s it, honestly. “The doctors did say that if I did normal things, my memory might come back,” Lohan’s Sierra, who was a spoiled hotel heiress before the accident, tells a small-town lodge owner played by Glee‘s Chord Overstreet. It sure would be a shame if those two fell in love and drank hot chocolate by the fire and lived happily ever after. Probably won’t happen, though.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Falling for Christmas comes out on November 10 on Netflix.