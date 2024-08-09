After the success of the first film, a second one was quickly green lit, and now we are in all witnessing a new Freddy universe taking shape. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel, which may or may not be called Five Nights At Freddy’s 2. We don’t know for sure yet, they could always go with Six Nights At Freddy’s.

The movie followed Hutcherson as Mike, a man so desperate for work that he decided to takes on a job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Unfortunately, those animatronics tend to come alive at night and cause havoc since they are possessed by the souls of murdered children. It’s hard to get a job these days, so he took what he could get.

Five Nights At Freddy’s, the film adaptation of the popular video game series, was released last fall starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard and seemed to have amassed its own large and mighty cult following, thanks to the fans of the original game .

Plot

By the end of the first film, the pizza place is nearly destroyed, but it’s not over. If the movie franchise is going to follow the video game franchise, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 could serve as a prequel. The second game, which was released in 2014, takes place in the 1987 and shows first hand how those fuzzy animatronics were possessed in the first place. Popular online fan theories also suggest that the movie will take inspiration from the other game installments.

After the release of the first installment, director Emma Tammi told The Hollywood Reporter, “We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up,” so there might be elements of both a sequel and a prequel in the film.

Scott Games, the company behind FNAF, teased the film by releasing four pages of the “script” online, with three of them being fake, and one being real. The different scripts seem to offer clues as to what exactly will go down in film number 2.

Cast

Hutcherson will be back for another round, which he is very excited about. “I’m dying to get back on set,” the actor said back in January. “Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

In 2023, Lillard let it slip that he had signed a three picture deal for Freddy’s which means we can expect even more of his….shenanigans! Spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t seen the flick, but Lillard turns out to be the big bad who seemingly perishes at the end of the first movie. Seemingly. As he states, “I always come back.” He is coming back, indeed. No other cast has been announced at this time, but Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is returning to design spooky animatronics for the film.