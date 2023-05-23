Before she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Florence Pugh was an indie favorite. After she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, she’s still an indie favorite, but not everyone was thrilled that the star of Lady Macbeth and Midsommar was now making superhero movies.

“So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me,” Pugh told Time. “They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.” Pugh has effectively balanced starring in blockbusters, like Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, with smaller projects, like The Wonder and A Good Person. Also, she voiced Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a shockingly good movie that everyone should see.

Besides, even the snobbiest Criterion Channel subscriber is probably excited for Dune: Part Two. “I needed people who have the necessary charisma,” director Denis Villeneuve said about the sequel to 2021’s Dune. “I think Florence, Zendaya, Timothée [Chalamet], and Austin [Butler], they will be the new power in Hollywood. These strong, charismatic figures will drag people back to the theater.” Indie theaters and multiplexes alike.

(Via Time)