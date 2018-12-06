Here Are The Nominations For The 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Awards season is picking up steam with the recent announcement of the Independent Spirit Awards nominations. And on Thursday morning, the 76th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations, spanning both film and television, arrived courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The nominees were presented by Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Christian Slater and include many expected honorees (Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody), a few surprises, and (for sure) some omissions that shall be regarded as snubs. Please follow along with the below list as we update it live.
Of course, it’s an honor simply to be nominated, but we’ll find out who takes home the top prizes when Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the Globes on Sunday, January 6, 2019 starting at 8 pm ET on NBC.
Best Television Series – Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, The Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Television Performance By An Actor – Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Television Actress
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Television Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Grazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Bohemian Rhapsody for Best Drama? WTF are they smoking? I thought it’d sneak into the Musical/Comedy category but if Rhapsody is one of the best 5 dramas of the year, then this has been a horrible year for film.
It’s the Golden Globes, don’t overthink it too much.