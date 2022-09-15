The ‘Grimcutty’ Trailer Wants You To Fear An Internet Meme

Few trailers have wanted you to know that the monster is an internet meme as much as this one for Grimcutty. The funny thing is that it’s not a specific internet meme in the real world being movie-ized (like Slender Man), but the big bad of this teen tech horror (a totally real genre!) is a thing spread from youth to youth over whatever app they’re into these days. Microsoft Excel probably?

If anything, it feels like it’s copypastaing from the Momo Challenge, a challenge that wasn’t a challenge at all, just like tons of moral panics that parents buy hook, line, and sinker because they don’t know that kids stopped using Excel to message each other years ago. A creepy picture and children compelled to do something because they saw it.

Time for an official synopsis:

“Directed and written by John William Ross (The Birch), Grimcutty follows a suburban teen girl (newcomer Sara Wolfkind) and her little brother (Callan Farris) who must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents, played by Usman Ally (VEEP, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Shannyn Sossamon (Wayward Pines, Sleepy Hollow). Alona Tal (SEAL Team) also stars, as a mother whose son (Kayden Koshalev) is affected by the memetic monster.”

That creature design is super fun and horrifying. It seems like they kept saying “make it bigger” when they saw each incarnation of the face. But can we talk about the most disturbing part of the trailer?

Who stores knives in a horizontal pile inside a plastic food storage container on a high shelf? Monsters.

Grimcutty hits Hulu October 10th.