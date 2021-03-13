There are dozens and dozens of major movie stars chained to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, contracted to come back whenever they ask them to do whatever — do a quick cameo, fight Thanos, etc. One of the first to ever sign up is Gwyneth Paltrow, supporting scene-stealer in the one that started them all: 2008’s Iron Man. She’s the MCU’s resident Pepper Pots, Tony Stark’s assistant and later wife, a role she’s essayed seven times, sometimes as a quick walk-on. Even she’s confessed she’s not sure which ones she’s in, which makes sense because there are almost two dozen of them.

As you can perhaps surmise, she’s not all that into returning to the franchise. After all, she is a little busy running her own (albeit sometimes questionable) wellness company. So when she was asked, on the People TV show (as caught by EW), what it would take time out of her busy schedule to return as Pepper, her answer was amusingly blunt: She said she’d do it “if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two.”

In other words, don’t expect Oscar-winning thespian and business owner Gwyneth Paltrow to spend months getting back into that suit she wore in Iron Man Three. Still, maybe you’ll see her again, even if it’s just to, say, get drinks with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness in the WandaVision world.

(Via People and EW)