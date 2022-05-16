At the time they came out, the initial Star Wars prequels were not very well-loved by hardcore fans. Sure, the teens loved it, but the love sort of stopped there. Now that it’s been two decades, it’s time to admit the movies are good. Even Anakin himself, Hayden Christensen believes it!

In a new interview with StarWars.com, the actor admits that the films needed some time to age, and he believes they aged gracefully. He’s right and he should say it! “It’s like those films had a gestation period, where they needed a little time to ferment in the public psyche,” Christensen said. “The reception that the films have now, it’s very heartwarming.”

Christensen recently admitted that he had to go back and watch the whole series to prepare for his role in Obi-Wan. He was impressed with just how great they were. Again, he is correct.

“Watching them again as a whole, I was really struck with the quality and depth of the storytelling and George’s vision for all of it. It’s so nuanced, complex, and layered,” he added. “Really remarkable.” Christensen went on to talk about his great relationship with Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan in the prequels and the upcoming series.

“We were very close and remain close. We just hadn’t seen each other in a little while. But we got together before we started filming, just to catch up, and it was so nice to reconnect with him. I love the man so much.” Once again, he’s always right! McGregor also recently admitted his love for the films, “I like them, you know? I like them. Episode 3 is a really good movie.”

Maybe Adam Driver will be able to convince us that the sequels were good 20 years from now.