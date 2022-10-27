One of the key criticisms of the Man of Steel era for Superman, extending throughout every appearance Henry Cavill has made as the character, was that it was all simply too gloomy. Supes was depressing, lacking any semblance of the optimism and spirit that the character historically embodied. As DC and Warner Bros. looks to the future, Cavill is promising that the sun will shine again.

“The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” Cavill told the audience of a live taping for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Enormously. Joyful. That’s the spirit.

Cavill donned the suit again for a mid-credits Black Adam scene, and he confirmed on social media that he was officially coming back as the character for future projects, which solidifies at least part of the hazy plan for the scrapped-yet-reborn DCU. Now under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC cinematic world will do well to have a beloved, iconic figure at its center. Cavill fills that on both fronts — an excellent version of Superman who will thrive off the anti-depressants. Is some gravitas warranted for these stories? Sure. But zero percent fun? It has been a recipe for slogs for almost ten years.

