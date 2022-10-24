Following the very poorly kept secret that his Superman appears in an end-credits scene for Black Adam, Henry Cavill has officially confirmed that he is returning to the role that he first started all the way back in 2013’s Man of Steel. With his Black Adam scene out in the wild, Cavill posted an Instagram video on Monday where he thanked the fans for their support and teased more Superman to come. He also shared a new character poster for the character’s return in Black Adam.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said in a video. He thanked the fans, “most of all. Thank you for your support and for your patience.” He added that what audiences saw in Black Adam is a “very small taste” of things to come.

Cavill confirming his Superman return arrives on the heels of reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is aggressively looking to get Man of Steel 2 off the ground as the newly-merged conglomerate undergoes a reshuffling of the DC Comics franchise that will emphasize theatrical releases over streaming titles.

As for the fan reactions, they are overwhelmingly positive. Despite the divisive reception to Zack Snyder‘s attempt to build a DC Cinematic Universe (or DCEU as it was more commonly called), Cavill’s casting as the Man of Steel was never an issue. The actor has always received a ton of goodwill from DC Comics fans, even those who aren’t fans of the Snyderverse.

You can see some of the reactions below as the actor quickly started to trend on Twitter despite some stiff competition from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer:

