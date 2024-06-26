The peak of the High School Musical movies — nay, the peak of mid-2000s cinema — is Zac Efron‘s spirited performance of “Bet On It” from High School Musical 2. Look at those moves! He worked that golf course the way the wrestler does a ring (it all suddenly makes sense). High School Musical 2 was directed by choreography legend Kenny Ortega, but apparently, he had little to do with the famed “Bet On It” dance. That was all Efron.

During a video to promote the Netflix movie A Family Affair, Efron admitted to co-star Joey King that he still sings High School Musical songs in the shower. After King performed a bit of “Bet On It” (which had to be censored due to rights issues), Efron added, “I thought I invented that dance move, by the way. You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do on the day. Like, the director, he was just like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’re on a golf course.’ That was all improv and we shot it, I think the whole song, in like three hours.”

Now I’m mad Efron was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for two movies: The Iron Claw and High School Musical 2.

Imagine getting to tell Zac Efron how much you love a certain school musical. pic.twitter.com/vI2hr7Dgjk — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2024

The improv real is blowing the minds of everyone who grew up on High School Musical, even though in hindsight, yeah, makes sense.

ofc zac improvised bet on it, THAT MAN IS A PERFORMER!!! gahhh i wished they talked abt scream after, no one ever talks abt scream 😭😭 https://t.co/es0eX9bcK2 — d’aujah 🫧 (@daujahmarie) June 24, 2024

BET ON IT WAS IMPROVISED?;$;?:?;?:? https://t.co/mprzvHZVUR — J ッ (@efronheim) June 24, 2024

Bet On It being improvised just made Zac Efron a certified goat 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/V6R6G3XxYI — yatti (@hadaaaat) June 26, 2024

Learning that the “Bet On It” choreo was all improv definitely tracks lmao makes all the sense in the world https://t.co/h60s5mt05I — Steph | Project Manager 💁🏾‍♀️ (@amoreSTEPH) June 24, 2024

BET ON IT IS IMPROVISED OH ZEC EFRON YOU ARE SICK https://t.co/eir4F0nH07 — elsa (@mescavoy) June 25, 2024

Bet On It choreo was improvised day of?! Iconic https://t.co/mveaIY04Z8 — Sam (@SamNotSamuell) June 25, 2024

Huge day for me as someone who talks about Bet On It the way dads talk about WWII https://t.co/vx3fJdS7tB — Future Biopic (@_bella_baxter) June 25, 2024

Enjoy.

A Family Affair premieres on Netflix on June 28.