‘High School Musical’ Fans Are Shocked By Zac Efron Revealing The Iconic ‘Bet On It’ Dance Was Improvised

The peak of the High School Musical movies — nay, the peak of mid-2000s cinema — is Zac Efron‘s spirited performance of “Bet On It” from High School Musical 2. Look at those moves! He worked that golf course the way the wrestler does a ring (it all suddenly makes sense). High School Musical 2 was directed by choreography legend Kenny Ortega, but apparently, he had little to do with the famed “Bet On It” dance. That was all Efron.

During a video to promote the Netflix movie A Family Affair, Efron admitted to co-star Joey King that he still sings High School Musical songs in the shower. After King performed a bit of “Bet On It” (which had to be censored due to rights issues), Efron added, “I thought I invented that dance move, by the way. You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do on the day. Like, the director, he was just like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’re on a golf course.’ That was all improv and we shot it, I think the whole song, in like three hours.”

Now I’m mad Efron was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for two movies: The Iron Claw and High School Musical 2.

The improv real is blowing the minds of everyone who grew up on High School Musical, even though in hindsight, yeah, makes sense.

Enjoy.

A Family Affair premieres on Netflix on June 28.

