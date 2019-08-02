Universal

(Spoilers for Hobbs and Shaw and Game of Thrones will be found below.)

Not enough people have seen Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 NASCAR heist-comedy, despite the fact that it stars Daniel Craig — James Bond himself! — as a character named Joe Bang. Also, there’s a very good and hyper-specific Game of Thrones joke (although it’s technically more of a A Song of Ice and Fire joke) that doesn’t spoil anything from the show. Hobbs and Shaw also has a Game of Thrones joke, but it spoils the biggest twist from the show.

This is where I again say spoiler alert for Hobbs and Shaw and Game of Thrones, although it’s been nearly three months since the final episode. You have no excuse. What’s that you say? You’ve been busy hanging out with your family and living your best life with the people you love? Sucker. Anyway, in the Hobbs and Shaw mid-credits scene, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) answers a phone call from his handler, played by Ryan Reynolds, who tells him that a deadly virus has been released into the world… and also that he’s upset about the Thrones finale. Reynolds’ character is particularly pissed about Jon Snow having sex with his aunt Daenerys Targaryen, then killing her. What a dummy.

Stay tuned for Furious 9, when Vin Diesel rips into an episode of Ballers.

Ok but the Game of Thrones references really made Hobbs & Shaw — Marissa (@mariskss) August 2, 2019

Oh here’s a weird sentence: uh, beware of seeing Hobbs & Shaw if you care about Game of Thrones spoilers?? — Robbie Russell (@vApathyv) August 2, 2019

Don’t watch HOBBS & SHAW if you haven’t finished game of thrones 🤣🤣🤣 — Backman (@MrPolo_) August 1, 2019

Weird PSA, but: Don't watch the Hobbs & Shaw mid-credits scene unless you want the finale of Game Of Thrones spoiled for you. 🤔 #HobbsAndShaw #GameOfThrones — Neil Studd (@dustlined) August 1, 2019

As for how Reynolds (and Kevin Hart, who also appears in the movie) got involved with Hobbs and Shaw, writer Drew Pearce explained, “In the case of Ryan and Kevin, they were on the map from early on. We tried to keep it quiet as humanly possible the whole way through… We had to make them characters who were integral to the story as well as being dynamic enough characters that we see them again in the Fast and Furious universe.”

Check out our interview with director David Leitch.

(Via Inverse)