Timothée Chalamet Is A Drug Dealer In Love In The ‘Hot Summer Nights’ Trailer

04.12.18

Hot Summer Nights premiered at South by Southwest in 2017, months before Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird turned the film’s baby-faced star, Timothée Chalamet, into an Official Internet Boyfriend and inspiration to gas station employees everywhere. Perhaps sensing the future GQ covers and endless dancing GIFs, A24 picked up the rights to Elijah Bynum’s coming-of-age drama set in Cape Cod, and will release Hot Summer Nights during the actual hot summer nights of June, on DIRECTV, and July, in theaters.

Instead of Armie Hammer, the object of Chalamet’s affection is weed, Maika Monroe (best known for The Guest and It Follows), and… Jesse Jackson? It’s as if he’s completely forgotten Daddy Michael Stuhlbarg’s monologue.

A24

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Set in Cape Cod over one scorching summer, Hot Summer Nights follows Daniel (Timothée Chalamet), a shy out-of-towner who gets in over his head flipping weed with the neighborhood rebel (Alex Roe) while pursuing his new business partner’s enigmatic sister (Maika Monroe). With a hurricane looming in the wings, tensions rise against a backdrop of drive-ins, arcades, and crashed parties as the stakes (and temperatures) grow ever higher.

Hot Summer Nights premieres on DIRECTV on June 28 and in theaters July 27.

