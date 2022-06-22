The cast for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes isn’t as long as the movie’s title, but it’s getting there. It was announced last month that the Hunger Games prequel will star West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, the only Oscar attendee to call into a talk show co-hosted by “George Lucas” and Watto after presenting an award. The Ballad of Sticks and Stones Will Break My Bones But Peeta’s Disguise Will Always Haunt Me also stars Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules on HBO’s Euphoria.

Variety reports that Schafer will portray Tigris Snow, the “cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow,” the evil ruler played by Donald Sutherland in the Hunger Games original trilogy. In the prequel, Coriolanus will be portrayed by Tom Blyth. Here’s more:

It follows the Snow family, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, Snow is is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a girl tribute from impoverished District 12. From there, things get gladiatorial and, Lionsgate dearly hopes, so gripping that its most successful franchise will be relaunched to sequel spawning effect.

The Jennifer Lawrence-less The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — which is not set in Oklahoma — comes out on November 17, 2023.

(Via Variety)