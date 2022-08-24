Here’s a fun thing to tell the next stranger you talk to: “A24 is making a movie with Phoebe Bridgers, the non-Pokemon star of Detective Pikachu, and Fred Durst.” It’s 97 percent likely that they will slowly back away from you, but in the three percent chance that the stranger is intrigued, you should tell them more about I Saw the TV Glow.

The horror feature from A24 and Fruit Tree, the production banner run by Emma Stone, follows “two teenage outcasts who bond over their shared love of a scary TV show. However, the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The cast, which writer and director Jane Schoenbrun called the “coolest, wildest (and queerest) cast anyone has assembled in a minute” includes Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Madeline’s Madeline standout Helena Howard, and I Think You Should Leave maniac Conner O’Malley.

There is a strong musical contingent in the production with indie rock artist Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail), musician-director Fred Durst, Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and King Woman also on the roll call.

It’s hard to believe it took this long for A24 and Phoebe to work together. Durst is the cherry on top of the Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water sundae.

Also, if you haven’t yet, check out Schoenbrun’s film from earlier this year, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. It’s very good.

