“Mia Goth should star in every horror movie.”

“Mia Goth knows how to play unhinged in MANY WAYS and play it well.”

“Mia Goth sure is the new horror queen.”

Those are the first three YouTube comments I saw under the trailer for Infinity Pool. They’re right to say it. The new film from Brandon Cronenberg (David’s son) stars Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman as a married couple staying at an island resort, but after they encounter “the seductive and mysterious Gabi,” played by Goth, and leave the grounds, weird sh*t starts to happen. It’s a strong follow-up to Goth’s excellent 2022, where she gave career-best performances in X and Pearl.

You can watch the trailer below. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

Infinity Pool opens in 2023.