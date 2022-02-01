Given that Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville has dedicated the past 20-plus years of his life to voluntarily being smashed in the nuts, tasered, getting the sh*t beaten out of him by Butterbean (a professional fighter who tips the scales at close to 400 pounds), and going head-to-horns with a couple of very pissed off bulls, it stands to reason that he has broken just about every bone in his body (his penis included). In fact, as Mediaite reports, Knoxville estimates that he came very close to not making it out of a stunt alive at least five or six times.

While Knoxville has managed to escape death a good half-dozen times now, that doesn’t mean his pain level isn’t a daily reminder of his many years of jackassery. Just ahead of the premiere of Jackass Forever, the fourth—and, as of right now at least, final—installment in the Jackass movie franchise, Knoxville was a guest on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ “Smartless” podcast, where he shared that “I have to live with all my past injuries. I’ve had like 16 concussions—I’m not very in touch with my body… And I figured I did this to myself, right?”

In addition to several very serious head injuries, Knoxville shared that he’s sustained a lot of damage to his back as well. “I have two blown disks in my lower back, so that’s something I have to deal with just with exercise and anti-inflammatories,” he said.

Still, Knoxville is able to look on the bright side. “I’m so lucky I’ve had some stunts that almost had forever consequences five or six times,” he said. “I’m almost dead five or six times.”

Jackass Forever arrives in theaters on Friday, February 4th.

