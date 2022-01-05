In 2018, Johnny Knoxville told Entertainment Weekly that a fourth jackass movie was possible, but “we’d have to bring in some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it.” Four years later, jackass forever is finally (FINALLY) coming out, and true to his word, Knoxville has added new members to the jackass crew.

Don’t worry, Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy are back for more hilariously irresponsible fun, and now they’re joined by Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson, who spoke about her experience making jackass forever in an exclusive featurette above. “They made me laugh so hard and I’m literally seeing childhood heroes of mine come to life,” she said, adding, “My mind is blown.” But it’s Manaka who summed up the jackass experience the best: “I love skating, and I love getting a bit hurt.” Amen.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

jackass forever opens on February 4. You can also check out character posters below.