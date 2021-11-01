Hey, remember Morbius, the Marvel vampire movie starring Jared Leto that completely fell off the map as Sony bumped its whole film slate an entire year because of the pandemic? Well, it’s back. The Sony/Marvel film is dropping an all-new trailer on Tuesday, and to get fans pumped, Leto appeared in a new featurette for Fandango that has Spidey fans tingling over a specific word choice by the actor.

After briefly describing the character of Michael Morbius the Living Vampire, and showing off some brief new footage that will undoubtedly appear in tomorrow’s trailer, Leto ends the clip by saying that the character opens up a “web of opportunity.”

Who is #MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius (@JaredLeto) and his powerful alter-ego, from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance. A NEW TRAILER IS COMING TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/pNuXPTTc0d — Fandango (@Fandango) November 1, 2021

Why does Leto saying “web of opportunity” with an extra bit of gusto have Marvel fans freaking out? Spider-Man. For those who don’t know, Morbius is a Spider-Man villain from the comics. But like the first Venom movie, the Morbius film was originally intended to live in its own separate universe. However, that has been increasingly appearing not to be the case. Michael Keaton’s MCU version of the Vulture popped up in the first trailer, which was a major tease that Morbius will have a connection to Tom Holland’s Spidey. Now, you’ve got Leto not so casually making web puns, and it definitely caught Marvel fans’ attention.

You can see some of the reactions below:

There is a web of opportunity 👀 pic.twitter.com/mNryPqMhk8 — Gentleman posts~ #அண்ணாத்த (@gentleman_posts) November 1, 2021

people gonna be talking about this "web of opportunity" the whole week now. — Straight2theFACT  (@Straight2theF) November 1, 2021

When he says there’s a web of opportunity pic.twitter.com/8gjN5VNnGY — Andeh (@hey_andyk) November 1, 2021

hes fun, some might say hes a…. joker — EmceeRad (feat. Bars & Beats) (@emceerad) November 1, 2021

