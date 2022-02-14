On Sunday, the legendary film director and producer Ivan Reitman passed away. He was 75. He left behind a long CV of hits, among them Stripes, Meatballs, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and more. He also passed the torch to his son, Jason Reitman, who, starting with Thank You For Smoking, developed his own successful career. Jason made sure to honor his father with a moving post on social media.

I’ve lost my hero.

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022

“I’ve lost my hero,” Jason wrote about his father, accompanied by a photo of him as a child next to his father. “All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter. Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

For first chunk of his career, Jason made very different films from his father — comedies, sometimes, but more geared towards the indie/art house world: Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Tully, The Frontrunner. Last year, the two finally teamed up, with Ivan serving as one of the producers on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which saw Jason directing a threequel to one of his father’s enduring classics.

Following news of Ivan Reitman’s passing, tributes poured in, including from Ghostbusters alumni. Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore, honored the late filmmaker.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) February 14, 2022

As did Dan Aykroyd, who released a statement to Deadline. “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me,” Aykroyd wrote. “Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”