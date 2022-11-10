The confusingly titled Scream kept the meta franchise alive with smarts and a stellar performance from Jenna Ortega. While she’s taken on the mantle of Wednesday Addams, she’ll also return for Scream 6, so she’s offering some early indications about how they’re going to alter the franchise in light of Neve Campbell‘s departure. Apparently, the idea is to crank the gore and action up to 11. When asked about Campbell’s absence, Ortega told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel like I can’t really speak too much on that just because it’s not necessarily my character. But I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re gonna be distracted almost.”

She also said there would be references to Sidney Prescott in the film, which isn’t surprising given that the movie will have to find its connective tissue there somewhere, even if Campbell isn’t on screen. Or maybe especially because she isn’t on screen.

“Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating,” Ortega added. “I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

That may be a necessity for a franchise that doesn’t have a lot of creative wiggle room for its kills. On the other hand, Ghostface has stood apart from other slashers because of how clumsy and realistic the person behind the mask often is. Stabbing is messy work! It’s hard when beer bottles are being thrown at you.

The sequel, which takes the Woodsboro gang to New York City, is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, V/H/S) and should hit theaters March 10, 2023.

(via Entertainment Tonight)