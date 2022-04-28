Jerrod Carmichael has been having quite the year: the comedian released an HBO comedy special where he came out as gay, then immediately went on to host Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Carmichael starred in the very dark buddy comedy On The Count Of Three which hits theaters next month.

The former star of The Carmichael Show stopped by The Howard Stern Show and, naturally, the conversation turned to Carmichael’s love life. “I’m tempted to set you up,” Stren replies after Carmichael admits he is single. The comedian then revealed that his Grindr profile photo is of him and pop star Taylor Swift.

“I met her a couple of times, she’s very very sweet,” the comedian recalled. “Recently I was at Lena Dunhman’s wedding, and there’s a picture of me and Taylor that I use on my Grindr profile now. You really want to excite the gays in New York City? Send them a picture of you and Taylor Swift,” he adds. “I got these SNL promo pics, let me use them on Gindr!”

Then, as Howard Stern attempts to relate to the millennial in us all, the host asks if Carmichael is attracted to boy-of-the-moment Timothee Chalamet. “Who isn’t?” the comedian responds. “He knows that. He and Harry Styles are dangerous!”

