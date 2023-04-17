Keanu Reeves is not one to phone it in, as the kids say. In every role he takes, he gives the performance of a lifetime, whether it be as a depressed action figure in Toy Story 4 or in real life kissing his girlfriend with his eyes open. It’s not weird when he does it! Even when the actor was tricked into starring as a serial killer, he pulled it off without complaining (but never spoke of the movie again). So it’s no surprise that people want to see this man on the big screen. A lot of people, actually!

The latest installment in the John Wick franchise has already beaten John Wick Chapter 3 at the global box office, raking in $349.7 million since hitting screens just over a month ago. For reference, Chapter 3 managed to secure a measly $329 million at the box office back in 2019.

Unfortunately, John Wick couldn’t use his martial arts skills to take down Mario and Co., who dominated the box office once again last week and is inching closer to that $700 million mark. As the saying goes, no matter how hard you try, no matter how many dinosaurs you might throw at him, Chris Pratt will never fail.

There is only one logical next step here, which is to add Reeves to the cast of the eventual Super Mario Bros Movie sequel. But who would he play? Obviously, that would be Cappy, Mario’s hat when it gets possessed by a helpful little ghost. The Academy won’t even be able to wait to give him an Oscar then.

