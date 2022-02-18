Next year’s Best Picture winner, Jackass Forever, is not only Johnny Knoxville’s final Jackass movie. It’s also his final “big stunts” movie, period.

“I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries,” Knoxville told NME. “I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

In his younger days, Knoxville could get flipped by a raging bull with the ease of a line cook flipping a pancake. But now that he’s 50, that same stunt in Jackass Forever led to a broken wrist, broken rib, and a concussion, resulting in a brain hemorrhage. “We backload my most dangerous stunts to the end of the film. So I had two or three more stunts left to do, big ones, but after that I couldn’t,” he said. “The doctor’s like, ‘No way, you can’t, you’ve had 16 concussions, you’ve just had a terrible concussion, your brain is scrambled right now.’ And I was like, alright, so those got kicked to the side.”

Knoxville should take the next 30 years off and return when he doesn’t require the grandpa makeup to fall out of a ceiling. What a comeback.

(Via NME)