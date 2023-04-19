Judy Blume Is Not About To Back Down

Of course leave it to Judy Blume to find the perfect word for a response, with that word leaving no doubt of her intentions or opinion: “bullshit.”

Some background: Blume was interviewed by a reporter with a history of anti-trans opinions. Blume was asked a question about online harassment, using J.K. Rowling as an example, and Blume’s answer about being against harassment against women was then vaguely framed by that reporter as being against the trans community. At no point was Blume asked a direct question about the trans community, a community she’s made clear in the past she supports. Blume then issued a response that is firmly clear about her support for trans people and offers no leeway for misinterpretation, ending with, “Anything to the contrary is total bullshit.” As Blume tells us ahead, she was adamant on the use of the word “bullshit.”

It’s a big month for Blume, with two movies coming out in successive weeks. Next week will see the release of the adaptation of Are You There God? it’s Me, Margaret, in which Blume herself has a cameo. But first, this week, we get Amazon’s Judy Blume Forever, a documentary that covers her legendary career. (Which had its premiere back at Sundance, which we wrote about then.)

Before speaking to Blume and co-directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, I immersed myself in all things Judy Blume. I saw Are You There God? it’s Me, Margaret (the embargo is not up on that one yet, but let’s just say I enjoyed it immensely) and re-read Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, a book that as a child probably influenced me like no other, leading to a lifelong dream of, like Peter Hatcher, living in New York City (which I have now for 18 years) and, also like Peter, having a pet turtle – who Blume seemed genuinely delighted to meet.

On Sunday you released a statement, and I know you want it to speak for itself, but of course Judy Blume comes up with the perfect word, the word “bullshit.”

Judy Blume: Listen, there was a whole crowd around me and I said, “Do you want this to sound like me? You want this to be me? ‘Bullshit.’” And then it was my husband’s brilliant idea to attach the very recent talk that I gave with Variety. I mean, anyway, I’m done with that.

Alright, we’re done with that. I saw an interview with Davina, which she was saying how this all started with Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing. Margaret plays such a big role in this film. So how did Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing become this documentary?

Davina Pardo: Well, I think that book is often an entry point for kids starting to read Judy Blume books. It was for my kids. We were on a road trip about five years ago, and we decided to listen to the audiobook of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing. That’s how it was all started. It was sort of the power of hearing Judy Blume’s voice for the first time for me, because Judy narrates that series herself, so if you’re ever in the car and you want to finish the rest of the series…

I live in New York. I don’t have a car.

Davina Pardo: Well, with your earbuds on the subway!

Leah Wolchok: Going for a walk!

Davina Pardo: There’s something about hearing Judy’s voice, seeing my kids react to the book, and realizing how incredibly wonderful it still is, because I hadn’t read it for thirty-five, whatever, many years. And it just hit me in this really visceral way that I needed to know more about Judy Blume. I had been so tied up in the characters and the stories when I was a kid, but I didn’t know anything about Judy, and suddenly I started Googling and was trying to learn as much as I could, just out of curiosity. I didn’t have my filmmaker hat on yet. But then that filmmaker curiosity took over, and that’s the origin of this whole thing.