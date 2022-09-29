Jurassic Park is arguably the best blockbuster ever made. The follow-ups have their moments, like the cliff set piece in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and the bird cage sequence in Jurassic Park III (also that scene where the raptor talks), but the sequels have largely been unnecessary — especially the Jurassic World trilogy. Even the guy who directed two of them seems to think so.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Colin Trevorrow told Empire about this year’s Jurassic World Dominion. “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.” He continued:

“For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

The key quote in there is “there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park,” a statement that even Steven Spielberg, who returned for The Lost World, would probably agree with. Counterpoint: without Jurassic World, we never would have gotten the scene where Jimmy Buffett flees a dinosaur attack while holding two large margaritas.

All the sequels are worth it for that alone.

