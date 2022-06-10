There’s a common theme among reviews for Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth and possibly final installment of the Jurassic Park/World series. See if you can guess it.

From Mashable: “A big, dumb animal that deserves extinction.”

From Entertainment Weekly: “Let’s get these dinosaurs to the nearest tar pit.”

From Collider: “Please, God, let this franchise go extinct.”

And my personal favorite, from The Independent: “Yikes!”

Jurassic World: Dominion has a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest among all the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. But in one respect, it’s better — or at least more accurate — than Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster masterpiece.

[Dominion paleontology consultant Steve] Brusatte’s job on the new film was primarily that of an asset-on-call, being available for any questions creatives on the film had relating to the film’s dinosaurs. Brusatte aimed to make Jurassic World Dominion the most accurate depiction of dinosaurs yet, all coming down to one mega-important detail: feathers.

“I’m really pleased with the feathers,” he told Variety. “That’s the biggest thing of all because we’ve known that dinosaurs had feathers for a long time, but they haven’t made it into Jurassic World, frustratingly. Or Jurassic Park.”