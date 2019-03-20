The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

Rumors of Bill & Ted 3 have persisted for years decades, but in early 2019, a high probability of this happening was finally acknowledged to be real. It’s been a long haul for fans of the original 1989 movie (and to a much lesser extent, the 1991 Bogus Journey followup, also somewhat affectionately known as Bill and Ted Go To Hell). Frankly, a lot of people believed it would never happen. Well, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves delivered some truly excellent news in a gratitude-filled message recorded at the Hollywood Bowl (where they’ll “never play”). Together, they confirmed that Bill & Ted 3 is totally happening, and it’s received an official release date — Aug. 21, 2020. Steven Soderbergh is on board as a producer, and here’s an official synopsis from a press release:

Yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Bodacious! Given that Keanu Reeves’ schedule is wilder than Wyld Stallions, and with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on the horizon, the realization of an actual release date was highly unexpected. After all, who knew when he could actually circle back to old friend Alex Winter (who’s still great in rewatches of The Lost Boys, and don’t forget about his Eddie the Flying Gimp character) and make both their dreams come true on air guitar? The two look thrilled to be back on board for another installment, and thank goodness it’s happening before we’re all dust in the wind, dude.