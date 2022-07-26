Fresh off her critically-acclaimed performance in Nope, the “incomparable” Keke Palmer is already rolling out her next performance that show she’s not content with dominating screens in just one reality. In the premiere episode of the new webseries, Are We There Yet?, Palmer stars alongside Meta‘s VP of Metaverse (actual title) Vishal Shah as she helps guides everyday people through the wild potentials of the VR experience.

“Could I reconstruct the Titanic, sail past an iceberg, and scream, ‘Not this time suckers!’?” Palmer asks in the video and learns that the answer is yes. Via Variety:

The Meta-sponsored series, Palmer explains, is a “road trip into the metaverse” in which she “chat[s] with the most interesting creators, educators and experts to find out where the metaverse stands now — and what’s coming in the future.” Shah tells Palmer, “I think the simplest way of thinking about it is, the metaverse is the next phase of the internet. And the main difference between the internet we use today and the next phase is that we can feel like we are there with other people in a way we can’t feel in our digital experiences today.”

Again, landing Palmer is a major get for Meta/Facebook as the actress is riding high from her performance in Nope. However, do not make the mistake of comparing her to Zendaya or she will set you straight.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer responded to a viral tweet that pitted her against the Euphoria star. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

