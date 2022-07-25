Keke Palmer stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, which pulled in an estimated $44 million over the weekend. It’s a win for original IP and audiences, and it’s also produced an abundance of marvelous interviews from Keke, who has candidly admitted that, yep, she’s starring in an alien movie but has no idea about those Mulder and Scully people.

That might be for the better, considering that The X-Files can lead to inappropriate jokes about autoerotic asphyxiation (actually, that might simply be my immaturity coming through), but more to the point today, Keke doesn’t feel fantastic about people suggesting that this movie is her “breakout” role. Even more so, the former child star (of Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP and more) isn’t thrilled to see people compare her career trajectory to Zendaya, also a former child star (of Disney Channel’s Shake It Up) who’s gone on to major mainstream success. In response to a tweet that described such comparisons to “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” Keke expressed agreement, and she pointed out why in a thread.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” Keke tweeted. “The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

In other words, don’t compare Keke to anyone, not even the great Zendaya, because her accomplishments stand on their own.

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” Palmer continued. “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Nope is currently dominating theaters, proving that we’ll have many more Jordan Peele projects to come. Hopefully, some of those will include Keke Palmer.