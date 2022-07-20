Back in 2019, Keke Palmer went viral because she didn’t know who Dick Cheney is. Lucky her. But there’s another gap in the Nope star’s knowledge: She has no clue who Scully and Mulder are.

The truth came out during one of those playful Vanity Fair videos, in which the actress and singer joined her Nope co-stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea to react to fan theories about their mysterious, Tremors-inflected new blockbuster (which, we now know for sure, is about an alien invasion). Palmer read from a card that read, “I bet we see Scully and Mulder.” Alas, Palmer could not adequately respond to the theory, saying, “And who the hell are they?”

Her fellow performers helpfully pointed out that they’re the heroes of The X-Files, the beloved conspiracy theory-heavy show about a pair of feds who keep happening upon paranormal activity, including, yes, aliens. Palmer didn’t seem to know that either, saying, with genuine confusion, “And why would we see them?” She then admitted she’d never watched the show, and looked like she wasn’t about to start.

Good show, though! Gillian Armstrong and David Duchovny running about, finding weird paranormal happenings and massive cover-ups, all while oozing sexual tension? Pretty good show. We don’t want to say she has to watch it, but she’d probably enjoy it more than she did the grub at the Met Gala.

You can watch the full video above. Palmer’s X-Files comments begin around the 10:30 mark.

