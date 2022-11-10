Marvel Honcho Kevin Feige Wants More ‘Black Panther’ Movies

Reviews for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are enthusiastically positive, with our own Mike Ryan calling it “a bit of a miracle,” so it’s no surprise that Marvel boss Kevin Feige wants more. When asked by Variety for an update for a third Black Panther installment that has, as of yet, not been publicly announced by Marvel, Feige was resolute in exploring more with Ryan Coogler.

“I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad,” Feige said. “This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years.”

Feige added that doing them without Coogler “wouldn’t be the preference.”

It makes sense that they haven’t formally announced a third film, both because they’re waiting on Wakanda Forever‘s box office performance in a new era of varying levels of success for Marvel hits and because the slate is already jam-packed. That includes Ironheart, the series coming in 2023 with Dominique Thorn playing Riri Williams — a character who makes her first appearance in a major role in Wakanda Forever. The ripples have already started, so it’s just a matter of time before we find out when we’ll travel back to Wakanda.

