After almost five years after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old (and harassing over a dozen others), Kevin Spacey has been quietly re-entering Hollywood with new projects, though the ones he has been picking are…bad.

The first trailer for his latest film Peter Five Eight is here, and it’s from a bunch of studios you’ve never heard of, probably because nobody established wants to work with Spacey anymore. We are happy to report that the movie looks like it would be a parody trailer made as a part of a 30 Rock bit, and not a real, actual movie that people paid money to make. But they did.

In Spacey’s first role since being dropped from House Of Cards, the actor plays a “charismatic” serial killer. (Maybe the word charismatic isn’t the best adjective.) To take a step further, the tagline for the movie is: The Guilty Always Pay The Price, and we can probably assume Spacey was unaware of that. Here is the plot:

Sam, (Jet Jandreau) A seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, when a charismatic man named Peter (Kevin Spacey) shows up in town one day. As she tries to keep her life from unravelling, an older co-worker named Brenda (Rebecca De Mornay) is targeted by Peter for information at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock. Nothing will ever be the same again in this little town

Check out the trailer above if you need a laugh.