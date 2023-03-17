lance reddick
Movies

‘The Wire’ And ‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick Is Dead At 60

Lance Reddick, the magnetic actor best known for playing disgruntled authority figures like Cedric Daniels on The Wire and Charon in the John Wick series, has died at 60 years old. TMZ reports that his “body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.” His cause of death has not been revealed.

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise and had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show. Lance posted a selfie video on social media Wednesday morning, appearing to be at home with his dogs instead of attending the Wick 4 premiere… though he never mentioned why he wasn’t going to the premiere.

This is what he posted on Instagram:

Before landing the part that he would change his life, Reddick was a musician who was working three jobs to make ends meet. Things changed when he injured his back.

“I’m looking at the ceiling,” he told Casting Frontiers, “and I’m thinking, ‘We need the money; I need to be working.’ But I was also thinking, ‘You know what? If I keep doing this, I’ll be doing this for the rest of my life. How do I think outside the box?’ I thought, ‘Well, I don’t have any money; I don’t have any connections. What do I have?’ I said, ‘Well, I know I can sing, and I know I can act ‘cause I acted in college,’ so I said, ‘Well, let me try that.’”

The Wire came soon after, as well as roles in Fringe, Bosch, Oz, Lost, and voicing Sylens in the Horizon video games. He will be missed:

