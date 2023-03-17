‘The Wire’ And ‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick Is Dead At 60

Lance Reddick, the magnetic actor best known for playing disgruntled authority figures like Cedric Daniels on The Wire and Charon in the John Wick series, has died at 60 years old. TMZ reports that his “body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.” His cause of death has not been revealed.

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise and had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show. Lance posted a selfie video on social media Wednesday morning, appearing to be at home with his dogs instead of attending the Wick 4 premiere… though he never mentioned why he wasn’t going to the premiere.

This is what he posted on Instagram:

Before landing the part that he would change his life, Reddick was a musician who was working three jobs to make ends meet. Things changed when he injured his back.

“I’m looking at the ceiling,” he told Casting Frontiers, “and I’m thinking, ‘We need the money; I need to be working.’ But I was also thinking, ‘You know what? If I keep doing this, I’ll be doing this for the rest of my life. How do I think outside the box?’ I thought, ‘Well, I don’t have any money; I don’t have any connections. What do I have?’ I said, ‘Well, I know I can sing, and I know I can act ‘cause I acted in college,’ so I said, ‘Well, let me try that.’”

The Wire came soon after, as well as roles in Fringe, Bosch, Oz, Lost, and voicing Sylens in the Horizon video games. He will be missed:

Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dw3aJU3sQw — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) March 17, 2023

So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/rn0jXnJ8z3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2023

i've always appreciated Lance Reddick's willingness to be completely absurd when the role called for it pic.twitter.com/aSXeMOFMVt — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick elevated everything that he touched. Sending love to his family and friends. What a tremendous loss. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/CcGHnBpyFd — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) March 17, 2023

resident evil on netflix was not good. but it’s also worth watching for lance reddick alone. he ate his role as Wesker and was clearly having the time of his life. if you want to see Reddick go all in, give it a shot. hell just skip to his scenes only. pic.twitter.com/Z0JRuIc35U — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 17, 2023

i truly can't believe lance reddick is dead. talk about a guy where he was the absolute best part of everything he ever appeared in. he would elevate even the most silly script/role and make it his own. BY FAR my favorite part of the horizon games. and that's just one example. — Maddy Myers 🏳️‍🌈 (@MIDImyers) March 17, 2023

RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/k5bg33zyHT — Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) March 17, 2023

We throw around underrated a lot, but Lance Reddick truly was one of the most underrated actors of our time. I’m going to miss him very much. Rest in peace, sir. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RQW6RohLa9 — MaceAhLorian #TheMandalorian (@MaceAhWindu) March 17, 2023

(Via TMZ)