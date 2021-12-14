Keanu Reeves has a reputation for being one of the nicest, most generous actors in Hollywood, and there seems to be no shortage of stories about him being just the best. Even Brian Cox can’t help but gush about him, and they haven’t worked together for years. This time around, Reeves’ John Wick co-star Lance Reddick is getting in on the action, and no exaggeration, he’s almost in tears by the end of his Keanu tale.

In an interview with Vulture about the franchise and the genesis of his character (Charon, the concierge at the Continental, a hotel for assassins), Reddick shared that he’s had his fair share of run-ins with massive Hollywood egos, and Reeves is definitely not one of them. “Whenever I work with a big movie star for the first time, I keep my guard up to protect my work from an ego,” Reddick said. “And if there’s any big movie star who’s not that person, it’s Keanu.”

From there, The Wire star opened up about Keanu’s recent birthday and how his kindness doesn’t stop even if it’s supposed to be his special day:

During John Wick: Chapter Four, my first day of filming happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. And she is … can I say a bad word? Go for it. His girlfriend is cool as f*ck. And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, “I want to go see Lance.” He’d never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies. And he wanted to give the note to me. I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now.

Us, too, Lance Reddick. Us, too…

(Via Vulture)