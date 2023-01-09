As M3GAN blows past its box office projections, making her the new creepily dancing murder doll of the moment, writer Akela Cooper is already teasing an unrated cut that will reportedly up the body count far past the PG-13 version that’s currently playing in theaters. However, Cooper makes it clear right off of the bat that she’s totally fine with the theatrical version and she fully respects Universal for knowing they had a hit on their hands.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it,” Cooper said before teasing that an unrated cut could be arriving soon. She also revealed that she didn’t hold back on dropping any of the characters. Via The Los Angeles Times:

There should be an unrated version at some point. … I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in ‘Malignant’]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James was like, “I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.” I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark.

Despite January being a dumping ground for movies, M3GAN managed to trail just behind Avatar: The Way of Water to come in second at the box office for its opening weekend. The film was only projected to $17-20 million in box office. Instead, M3GAN racked up $30.2 mil, and naturally, a sequel is already in early development.

M3GAN is currently playing in theaters.

(Via The Los Angeles Times)