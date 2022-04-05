A24’s ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Trailer Is Freaking Adorable

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is about a shell named Marcel who wears shoes. It’s just about the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. Created by Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp, Marcel was a viral hit in 2010 (the original video has over 32 million views) that was later turned into a children’s book series. It’s also been expanded into a feature-length film by A24, the home of less-cute fare like Green Room, Spring Breakers, and The Witch (Black Phillip the Goat with Satan Horns On?).

You can watch the whimsical and poignant Marcel trailer above. Here’s more:

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On opens in theaters on June 24.