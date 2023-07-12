This movie needs to be on your radar.

After heaps of praise during its run at Fantastic Fest, Sitges, and other outrageous film festivals, Medusa Deluxe will finally come to a theater near you thanks to A24. Written and directed by British filmmaker Thomas Hardiman, Medusa Deluxe is a murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing contest.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Talented, ambitious, and backstabbing hairstylists gather for a competition in England, only to find one of their own murdered before judging can begin. Winding through neon-lit halls and backstage dressing rooms, competitors unspool long-simmering resentments and secrets as they search for the killer among them, in this devilishly funny whodunit from debut filmmaker Thomas Hardiman.”

The trailer looks dangerous and lush. Shot by Robbie Ryan (American Honey, The Favourite), all the shadowy corners are captured amid a lurid tale brimming with muted rainbows and paranoia reflected in the vanity mirror. It’s also novel to see the hair designer as part of the marketing campaign. Eugene Souleiman is a 30-year veteran of the fashion industry and has crafted hair for tons of fashion companies and celebrities like Lady Gaga.

Medusa Deluxe stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Clare Perkins, Darrell D’Silva, Debris Stevenson, Harriet Webb, Heider Ali, Kae Alexander, Kayla Meikle, Lilit Lesser, Luke Pasqualino, and Nicholas Karimi. It hit theaters August 11st.