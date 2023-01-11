Awards shows always run way, way too long, which is why they boast a very important job: the musicians who play winners offstage if they ramble too long. They’ll play off anyone. They’ll even play off Jennifer Coolidge. But at this first Golden Globes since their temporary semi-hiatus, the piano player tasked with nudging people off stage messed with the wrong person.

At the Globes, Michelle Yeoh won a well-deserved trophy for Best Actress for a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, for last year’s crossover sci-fi action hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was her first ever Golden Globe. She wasn’t even nominated for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, to say nothing of Yes, Madam. She really milked the occasion, launching into a beautiful monologue about sticking with her craft for four decades and not letting Hollywood treat her like crap.

She eventually reached her speech’s emotional peak: getting Everything Everywhere All at Once, which allowed her to scratch her dramatic, comedic, and action itches all at once, and become an awards season frontrunner. And it was at this exact moment that the piano player tried to play her off.

Michelle Yeoh ready to throw hands with the piano player 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z4oXYF5wfH — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 11, 2023

As gentle as the piano player tried to play, Yeoh wasn’t having it. “Shut up, please,” she snapped, albeit politely. “I can beat you up, okay? I’m that serious.”

Indeed, Yeoh is one of the great legends of martial arts cinema. As nice a person as she is, she is not to be trifled with. The moment was an instant hit.

Michelle Yeoh warning the piano player to shut up during her speech is instantly iconic.#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/7qgnBzAG0Q — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh when that piano player started playing the cut off music #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b4R9AfLUgm — zack ziegler (@badguyzizi) January 11, 2023

they tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N2rSK4Oq6C — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

What kind of death wish-having motherfucker tries to play off Michelle Yeoh — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kKPzFZrcEh — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) January 11, 2023

Some, however, felt bad for the piano player, who was only doing her job.

I feel so bad for the piano player just doing their job who had to get cussed out by Michelle Yeoh. I blame the #GoldenGlobes because if they hadn't skipped over decades of her work, we wouldn't be here. pic.twitter.com/63EyS54QaG — She Comfortable (@LeeLeeAne) January 11, 2023

This piano player is the toughest person I've ever known — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) January 11, 2023

Lesson is, don’t mess with the woman who isn’t afraid to tease Jackie Chan.