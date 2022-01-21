It’s the most impossible mission of all: Mission: Impossible 7 hitting theaters.

The release date for the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise has been delayed yet again. It was originally supposed to come out on July 23, 2021, but then the film was pushed back to July 23, 2021… then November 19, 2021… then May 27, 2022… then September 30, 2022… and now, hopefully dear god I need this, July 14, 2023. Mission: Impossible 8 also has a new release date: June 28, 2024.

Let Tom Cruise go back to the movies.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount and Skydance said in a statement.

If I were President Joe Biden, I would begin my next press conference with, “My fellow Americans, if you don’t get vaccinated, y’all ain’t seeing Mission: Impossible 7.” Those exact words. COVID wouldn’t stand a chance. And if he promises John Wick 4 won’t get shuffled around the schedule again, too, he’ll win re-election in a landslide.

Mission: Impossible 7 stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, as well as franchise newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes. Allegedly.

