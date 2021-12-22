For the last two years, film fans have had to get used to movie musical chairs, with release dates being relentlessly rejiggered due to this pesky little pandemic that keeps refusing to quit us. Here’s yet another sign that we’re not out of the woods yet: that John Wick fourquel that was once a mere five months away? Well, you’re going to have to wait nearly another year on top of that.

Wednesday brought good Keanu Reeves news and bad Keanu Reeves news. The good: The Matrix Resurrections has dropped in theaters and on HBO Max. The bad: As per Deadline, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been bumped from May 27, 2022 to March 24, 2023. Yes, that’s an extra 10 months to wait for yet another romp with everyone’s favorite un-retired assassin and dog lover who can kill people using books.

If you’re looking for someone to blame, then set your sights on Tom Cruise — or him and Paramount Pictures. They’ve been bumping their belated sequel Tom Gun: Maverick since before there was even a pandemic. Originally it was supposed to hit theaters in summer of 2019. Then it moved to summer 2020. Then winter 2020. Then summer 2021. And now — barring some other catastrophe — it’s set to open on the date once taken by John Wick: Chapter 4, over three years after it wrapped filming. And that’s why you have to wait another year and change to see Keanu kill even more people than he kills in Matrix 4.

