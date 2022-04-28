‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Finally Has An Appropriately Ridiculous Title

The movie that has been in the works for years and took over a year to shoot finally has a name. The seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One. Two colons, one em dash. The Mission: Impossible franchise continues its respect for punctuation.

What is dead reckoning though? Well, according to OxfordLanguages, dead means “no longer alive” and reckoning means “​​the action or process of calculating or estimating something.” So maybe Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I involves protagonist Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) reckoning with the lives he is responsible for taking, including Henry Cavill and Henry Cavill’s dramatic little mustache back in the 2018 masterpiece Mission: Impossible–Fallout. OxfordLanguages, unfortunately, cannot explain why there are two parts to the seventh sequel of a franchise that began in 1996. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One experienced several production delays as a result of COVID-19. Cruise proudly enforced COVID protocols on the set by doing what he does best: screaming.

Along with Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Haley Atwell, and Shea Whigham, with Christopher McQuarrie directing.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One is coming to theaters on July 14, 2023, with part two expected on June 28, 2024.