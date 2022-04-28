‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Finally Has An Appropriately Ridiculous Title

The movie that has been in the works for years and took over a year to shoot finally has a name. The seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One. Two colons, one em dash. The Mission: Impossible franchise continues its respect for punctuation.
What is dead reckoning though? Well, according to OxfordLanguages, dead means “no longer alive” and reckoning means “the action or process of calculating or estimating something.” So maybe Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I involves protagonist Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) reckoning with the lives he is responsible for taking, including Henry Cavill and Henry Cavill’s dramatic little mustache back in the 2018 masterpiece Mission: Impossible–Fallout. OxfordLanguages, unfortunately, cannot explain why there are two parts to the seventh sequel of a franchise that began in 1996. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One experienced several production delays as a result of COVID-19. Cruise proudly enforced COVID protocols on the set by doing what he does best: screaming.
Along with Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Haley Atwell, and Shea Whigham, with Christopher McQuarrie directing.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One is coming to theaters on July 14, 2023, with part two expected on June 28, 2024.