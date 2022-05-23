Movies

The ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Looks So Freaking Good

I don’t know who decided it’s Tom Cruise Week, but I’m glad they did. Top Gun: Maverick comes out this Friday after multiple delays (and decades since the original), while Paramount Pictures has released the first full-length trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series. There are no bad Mission: Impossible movies (yes, even Mission: Impossible 2 has its moments), and based on the trailer, Dead Reckoning Part One will continue that streak.

The trailer is mostly dialogue-free, except for an exchange between Eugene Kittridge, the IMF director from 1996’s Mission: Impossible, and Ethan Hunt (Cruise). “This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. Never did. You need to pick a side.” Ethan’s side apparently involves flying a motorcycle off a cliff. Good choice.

You can watch the trailer above.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, as well as newcomers to the franchise, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes. Dead Reckoning Part Two comes out on June 28, 2024.

