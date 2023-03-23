Italian writer/director Andrea Pallaoro clearly goes for quality over quantity. He’s made only three films in ten years, but all of them (Medeas, Hannah, and Monica) have been critical hits which feature the phrase “an intimate portrait” in their synopses. His latest was hailed out of Venice for exploring a trans woman‘s return to a complicated family situation, seeking some kind of connection from a mother who literally does not recognize her anymore.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who returns home after a long absence to confront the wounds of her past. Reconnecting with her mother (Patricia Clarkson) and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica (Trace Lysette) embarks on a path of healing and acceptance. The film delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires, to explore the universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness.”

Lysette looks dynamite here, and Clarkson looks like she’s doing the Clarkson thing of being awesome in every single thing she’s in.

Monica, which also stars Joshua Close, Adriana Barraza, and Emily Browning, is set for limited release from IFC Films on May 12th.