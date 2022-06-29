You’ll Have To Wait At Least Two Years For The Next Bond Movie

James Bond did not have time to die, but you’ll have to have time to wait for the next James Bond movie. A Daniel Craig-less James Bond is not returning to a movie theater near you anytime soon.

Deadline reports that James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli (which might be an even better name than James Bond) says the next film in the historic franchise is “at least two years” away. She also confirmed that there are absolutely no actors in the running for the role as the next series of films will be a “reinvention” of Bond following the Craig Era, which was itself a very dark and very serious reinvention of Bond.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli told Deadline. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

While we wait and see if Idris Elba will ever be James Bond, I might as well contemplate and insert my top five Bond films into the blog because being mad at me about my personal taste is a great use of your time. Here are my top five Bond films, ranked in no particular order with the exception of Skyfall, which is the best for its cinematography from Roger Deakins and chaotic good performance from Javier Bardem: Skyfall, Casino Royale, Goldeneye, No Time To Die, Tomorrow Never Dies. You might say I have a recency bias, and that would be true, although you should know that I feel this very deeply in my heart.