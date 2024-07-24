You probably just stopped replaying Nicolas Cage’s memorable performance as Longlegs in your head, but Neon doesn’t want you to forget about this guy anytime soon, so there’s some more creepy Cage content to startle you once again.

In Longlegs, Nic Cage plays the titular killer who has both a satanic fixation and a knack for bursting out into song. Now, one of those songs can be yours to listen to in the comfort of your own home where hopefully Longlegs can’t find you. Hopefully.

Neon has released a new track titled “Fire Fire Fire, Hiss” which is described as “the last known musical recording by Dale Ferdinand Kobble (later known as Longlegs) before the voices took over.” The gritty rock track features Cage’s mumblings over some psychedelic guitar reminiscent of the movie’s time period. It’s not that surprising, considering Longlegs has his own Lou Reed poster hanging out in his lair.

The song begins with Cage reciting, “Mr. Downstairs at your door, on the radio, in my skull,” a reference to his friend “the man downstairs,” a.k.a. The Devil/Satan/ however you want to interpret it. It’s unclear who else played on the track, though the score from the movie was made by Zilgi, a.k.a. Elvis Perkins, director Osgood Perkins’ brother.

Check out the full song above.