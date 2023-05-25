It’s unfair to put too much pressure on a movie about Jennifer Lawrence being hired to “date” a teenage boy, but No Hard Feelings better be good, FOR THE FUTURE OF R-RATED COMEDIES. (Especially R-rated comedies with pun titles, which I only just got.) OK, yeah, that’s definitely overstating it, but it feels that way. There are so few “adult” comedies released in theaters anymore that it’s refreshing when something like No Hard Feelings — which, again, is about parents hiring Lawrence to bone their awkward teenage son — comes along.

Based on the red band trailer above, the R-rated comedy looks safe. For now.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.

No Hard Feelings, which also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, opens in theaters on June 23rd.