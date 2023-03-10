no hard feelings
The ‘No Hard Feelings’ Trailer Has Lots Of People Excited To See Jennifer Lawrence In A Raunchy Little Comedy

Between June and August, the heart of blockbuster season, only a precious few comedies will be released into the movie theaters. There’s the swearing dog movie; The Blackening, a Scary Movie for the Get Out-era; and the untitled Please Don’t Destroy project from the SNL trio. But most intriguing is No Hard Feelings, a raunchy throwback starring Jennifer Lawrence as an Uber driver who gets hired by two parents to “date” their unf*ckable teenage son. It’s a high-concept premise, a rarity for a studio comedy in 2023, let alone a studio comedy being released a week before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Will No Hard Feelings be any good? Maybe! Hopefully! The trailer is pretty funny, the world needs more R-rated sex comedies, and director Gene Stupnitsky also made Good Boys, which was way better than anyone expected. It also sees Jennifer Lawrence in her first straight-up comedy in… ever?

The Causeway star’s films tend to not be overtly comedic (Silver Lining Playbook is a drama with comedic elements, for instance), but Lawrence herself is very funny. And it will be refreshing to see her on a press tour again where she doesn’t have to talk about trauma. Although being hired to have sex with a teenager by his parents is pretty traumatic. For her, not the teen.

There have been lots of excited reactions for Lawrence in a comedy.

Here’s more:

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

No Hard Feelings comes out on June 23rd.

