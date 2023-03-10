Between June and August, the heart of blockbuster season, only a precious few comedies will be released into the movie theaters. There’s the swearing dog movie; The Blackening, a Scary Movie for the Get Out-era; and the untitled Please Don’t Destroy project from the SNL trio. But most intriguing is No Hard Feelings, a raunchy throwback starring Jennifer Lawrence as an Uber driver who gets hired by two parents to “date” their unf*ckable teenage son. It’s a high-concept premise, a rarity for a studio comedy in 2023, let alone a studio comedy being released a week before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Will No Hard Feelings be any good? Maybe! Hopefully! The trailer is pretty funny, the world needs more R-rated sex comedies, and director Gene Stupnitsky also made Good Boys, which was way better than anyone expected. It also sees Jennifer Lawrence in her first straight-up comedy in… ever?

The Causeway star’s films tend to not be overtly comedic (Silver Lining Playbook is a drama with comedic elements, for instance), but Lawrence herself is very funny. And it will be refreshing to see her on a press tour again where she doesn’t have to talk about trauma. Although being hired to have sex with a teenager by his parents is pretty traumatic. For her, not the teen.

There have been lots of excited reactions for Lawrence in a comedy.

Jennifer Lawrence in a comedy… I used to pray for times like this pic.twitter.com/RzR9XmXVnL https://t.co/74LIfFbDHP — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) March 9, 2023

We will know that cinéma is truly back if the sex comedy with Jennifer Lawrence fucking a teenage boy opens to at least 50 mill. — Seán, Master of Wagons (@candon_sean) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence is hilarious and I’m shocked it took this long for her to star in a comedy pic.twitter.com/4wEelMGMjU — Kyle King Is Traveling (@KyleKingOnAir) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence doing comedy>>>>Jennifer Lawrence doing Oscar bait and franchise shit https://t.co/XHZ6Rkq6dD — Trey (@TA1297) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence doing physical comedy, we love to see it #NoHardFeelings pic.twitter.com/sk2Lv21LC3 — Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence in a big silly studio comedy? YUP. https://t.co/1gCHzCzoYB — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 9, 2023

I think it's kinda cool Jennifer Lawrence can pivot from winning Academy Awards to a "I've been hired to fuck your 19 year old son" comedy. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 9, 2023

Not gonna lie, I’m here for a new comedy with Jennifer Lawrence going all in! pic.twitter.com/ltEN6vCMKm — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy mid-budget comedy era is LONG overdue. I’m sat. https://t.co/dUPU5aiYC7 — Emma Lynn (@emmaspacelynn) March 9, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence in a goofy R-rated comedy, hell effing yeah. https://t.co/5Mas7m3rLx — Tanya Edwards 👩🏼‍💻 (@MissTanya) March 9, 2023

Here’s more:

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

No Hard Feelings comes out on June 23rd.