You’ve watched the Barbie trailer at least 50 times (no? just me?). Now, enjoy the trailer for the other big-event movie coming out on July 21st.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the “father” of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The cast also includes Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., the director of the Manhattan Project; Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission; Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock; Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller; and Josh Hartnett as American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Nolan recreated an atomic explosion without the use of CGI for Oppenheimer, which he called a “huge challenge.” That’s quite the understatement. He also said the film, his first since the pandemic-era Tenet, is “one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew.”

I haven’t been this stressed out by the sound of radiation meters since Chernobyl.

Oppenheimer opens on July 21st.