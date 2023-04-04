The character posters were a nice start. But now we have the real thing: Warner Bros. has released the trailer for the most important movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie (one of many Barbies, in fact) and Ryan Gosling as Ken. You can watch it above.

The trailer doesn’t get into the plot (“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” reads the synopsis), but it’s heavy on cotton candy vibes. When so many TV shows and films are dark and murky, it’s refreshing to see a movie that isn’t afraid to be bright, joyful, and, unapologetically silly. I mean, come on:

The Barbie cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren. It opens on July 21, the same day as Oppenheimer.

Here’s the official poster:

You can also check out the character posters below.