The word “f*ck” has never been said in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I hope you now knowing that fun fact didn’t push anything important out of your brain, like your grandmother’s birthday, but it’s true. The MCU has gotten close, like when Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord gets cut off after “what the f-” in Guardians of the Galaxy or when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury drops a “motherf-” in Avengers: Infinity War, but you never hear the full word. Oscar Isaac tried to change that on Moon Knight, but despite his efforts, the family-friendly Disney brand wasn’t having it.

“My brother and I, there’s this meme that we think is really, really funny. It’s this English kid that’s got a tie on his head. He’s rapping, and then just a punch comes out of nowhere and punches him and he goes, ‘Oh, f*ck, I can’t believe you’ve done this!’ A lot of people know what I’m talking about,” the Inside Llewyn Davis star told ScreenRant. “And so I was like, we’ve got to find an opportunity to do that.” (Here’s the video).

Isaac “did a lot of takes” on Moon Knight where he slipped in an “oh, f*ck” because he thought “in Disney, because it’s TV or whatever, that you get one F-bomb. But ultimately, not even one. We don’t even get the one, so we had to change it. But that is just my homage to that.” Give the people what they want, Disney: Oscar Isaac saying “f*ck.”

Like so:

(Via ScreenRant)